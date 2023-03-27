Police in Kenya are on high alert ahead of a second round of anti-government protests organised by the opposition that have been declared illegal by the government.

Police chief Japheth Koome insists that Monday's protests are illegal but opposition leader Raila Odinga says Kenyans have a right to demonstrate.

The opposition is protesting against the rising cost of living and calling for President William Ruto's resignation saying he wasn't validly elected in last year's election.

More than a dozen civil society groups have in a joint statement expressed concern over police declaring protests illegal and urged authorities to uphold people's constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations.

Ruto over the weekend urged Odinga to face him directly and "stop terrorising the country."

Odinga last week said the protests would be held twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Odinga’s plan in last week’s protests was to march to the president’s offices at State House but police erected barriers to prevent public access and motorists were directed to alternative routes.

Ruto is currently out of the country visiting Germany.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shared photos of himself at his office early Monday morning and urged Kenyans to report to work.

