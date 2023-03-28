Türkiye’s defence industry has been growing at its fastest pace for almost two decades, and two recently released reports reveal what level the country’s arms industry has reached.

The Top 100 Defense Companies List 2022 – the annual listing by the global news website Defense News – has three Turkish companies in the top 100. While Aselsan was 49th on the list, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) was 67th, and Roketsan was placed 86th.

In 2020, the list had seven Turkish companies. Although fewer companies are listed in the Top 100 now, Türkiye’s arms exports grew sharply within three years. While defence exports were $2.28 billion in 2020, they rose to $4.3 billion in 2022.

On the other hand, a report on international arms transfers in 2022, prepared by the Sweden-based SIPRI institute, shows that Türkiye’s arms exports increased by 69 percent in the four-year period 2018-2022 compared to 2013-2017.

Türkiye’s global share in arms trade rose from 0.6 percent to 1.1 percent in 2018-22, making the country the 12th biggest arms exporter globally. Additionally, imports dropped by 49 percent when the two periods were compared.

As the sector grows in uncertain times globally, Turkish defence companies will see ups and downs in performance. Yet, the industry’s gradual growth is almost inevitable.

While Turkish companies supplied only 20 percent of the army’s military equipment in 2004, the figure rose to a whopping 80 percent in 2022.

This positive change was due to the Turkish government’s decision to indigenise the arms industry in the early 2000s. Since then, Turkish companies have produced rifles, armoured vehicles, portable surface-to-air missile systems or MANPADs, artillery units, various missile types with ranges of up to 1000 km, helicopters, propelled light attack jets, and most importantly, advanced armed drones, whose reputation has reached all parts of the world.

On the flip side, Türkiye is now on the verge of producing fighter jets, tanks and howitzers, which can generate more revenue. As per producer companies’ statements, all weapons that are difficult to be produced will be in use by 2028.

Earlier this month, TAI rolled out its most advanced armed drone Anka-3, the light attack and training jet Hurjet, and its 5th generation TFX jet.

Parallel to aircraft development, TAI’s subsidiary TEI, the engine-producing company, will test its 6000 lbs. thrust engine within this year and simultaneously start working on a 35.000 lbs. thrust engine for TFX, which is expected to be ready by 2028.