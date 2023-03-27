The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has been working on raising $550 million for 31 projects that will contribute to the sustainable recovery of Türkiye's quake-hit southern region.

The NGO is also calling on international donors to offer help to the government and people of the country.

The UNDP's call comes following an international donor conference that took place in Brussels on March 20, which mobilised $7.5 billion in support for the earthquake response in Türkiye.

The conference featured a presentation of the findings of the Türkiye Earthquakes Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment (TERRA), an analysis of the disaster’s financial impact conducted with support from UNDP, the UN, the EU, and the World Bank.

According to TERRA, the estimated damages and losses caused by earthquakes amount to $103.6 billion.

The twin earthquakes on February 6 in southern Türkiye struck an area of 110,000 square kilometres (42,471 square miles), killing more than 50,000 people.

According to the UNDP, the disaster displaced 3.3 million people, more than 20 percent of the region's total population, and destroyed over 301,000 buildings.

READ MORE:Erdogan vows to rebuild Türkiye's quake-hit southern region

'Building back better'

Based on the findings of TERRA, the UNDP has prepared a roadmap offering 31 projects for "building back better" in the quake-hit region.

The organisation is seeking $550 million in funding to implement the projects it is proposing for supporting a sustainable recovery.

"The scope of the destruction is unprecedented," UNDP representative in Türkiye Louisa Vinton told Anadolu Agency.

"This is why we expect equally unprecedented commitments from global donors."