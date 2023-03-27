Tens of thousands of transport workers have brought Germany to a standstill in what is being described as the country's most widespread strike action in over three decades.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at major airports across the country, including the busiest hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Monday.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn cancelled all long-distance trains and most of the regional services.

Bus, tram and metro drivers in seven federal states – including Bavaria and the country's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia – also joined the strike action.

Trade unions Verdi and EVG had jointly called for a 24-hour strike to increase pressure on the government and public transport companies in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

EVG chairman Martin Burkert told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper's Monday edition that employers had not yet made a viable offer and warned that further warning strikes were possible, including over the upcoming Easter holiday period.

