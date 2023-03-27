Monday March 27, 2023

1910 GMT — Russian missiles pound east Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

Russian missiles punched through buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Sloviansk, killing two people in their cars and wounding more than 30, police said.

A blood-stained cap lay at the side of the street, next to a parked car whose front seat was covered with blood and shattered glass.

Dmytro Nogin, a senior officer from Kramatorsk district police, told journalists that "at around 10:30 there was a missile attack on the city".

"Two people have already died," he said.

"It was people driving by, chance victims."

Police said 32 were wounded, five very seriously, after two Russian-made S-300 missiles hit the street close to the centre.

1743 GMT — Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears

The UN's atomic energy chief warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting on Monday that the perilous situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant “isn’t getting any better” as relentless fighting in the area keeps the facility at risk of a disaster.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's six reactors are in shutdown and it is receiving the electricity it needs to prevent a reactor meltdown through just one remaining power line. It has on occasion had to switch to emergency diesel generators to power its essential cooling systems.

In a meeting with Zelenskyy in southern Ukraine covered exclusively by The Associated Press, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the situation at the plant remains tense becau se of the heavy military presence around it and a blackout that recently struck the facility, something that has occurred repeatedly since Russian forces took it over last year.

1605 GMT —Ukraine counts heavy cost of Russian attacks on hydropower plants

Ukraine is trying to give hydropower facilities "maximum protection" by hiding equipment underground as it repairs an estimated $1 billion in damage from Russian air strikes, a senior industry official said.

Russia has targeted energy infrastructure since October in waves of attacks that have at times left millions of people without power.

Ihor Syrota, head of state-run hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo, said four of Ukraine's nine hydropower plants had been damaged in Russian attacks that mainly targeted electrical equipment and machine rooms at plants on the Dnipro and Dniester rivers.

1602 GMT — EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression “for as long as necessary,” adding that EU leaders will “massively ramp up” ammunition production to send to the war-torn country.

Michel met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, where the two leaders discussed EU support for Ukraine, security issues in neighbouring Moldova, and Romania's bid to join Europe’s ID check-free travel zone, also known as t he Schengen area.

“We are again stepping up our military support,” Michel told a news conference. “Last week, we agreed to urgently deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. We will massively ramp up our production capacity.”

1427 GMT — German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine -security source

The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have arrived in Ukraine, a security source said on Monday, confirming a report by Spiegel news magazine.

Besides the 18 main battle tanks, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and two armoured recovery vehicles had also reached Ukraine, the security source said.

The German army trained the Ukrainian tank crews as well as the troops assigned to operate the Marder vehicles for several weeks on training grounds in Muenster and Bergen in northern Germany.

1135 GMT — Defending Bakhmut is a 'military necessity' – Ukrainian general

Ukraine's ground forces commander has said his troops were continuing to repel heavy Russian attacks on the eastern city of Bakhmut and that defending it was a "military necessity."

Ukraine's military said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi had acted during a visit to the eastern front line to solve "problematic issues that prevent effective execution of combat tasks" and taken "operational decisions aimed at strengthening our capabilities to deter and inflict damage on the enemy."

It gave no details, and did not say when the visit took place, but Syrskyi's comments signalled Ukraine's intention to keep fighting in Bakhmut despite the heavy death toll there.

"The most intense phase of the battle for Bakhmut continues. The situation is constantly difficult. The enemy suffers significant losses in human resources, weapons and military equipment but continues to conduct offensive actions," he said.

0911 GMT — Police chief survives assassination in Mariupol: Russian media

A police chief in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol survived an assassination attempt when his car was blown up, Russian state media has reported.

Moscow-backed authorities in occupied Ukraine territories have periodically reported saboteur attacks they blame on Kiev.

Citing an east Ukrainian separatist source, the TASS news agency reported that police chief Mikhail Moskvin's car was blown up but that he was alive.

0823 GMT — Zelenskyy, actor Orlando Bloom discuss support for children