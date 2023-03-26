Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu's office announced.

Gallant has recently spoken out against Netanyahu's highly-disputed plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system, becoming the first member of the right-wing government to break ranks over the plan.

Gallant made the announcement on Saturday citing the turmoil in the ranks of the military over the plan. But it was unclear whether others would follow him.

The announcement comes as Israel's Supreme Court ordered the prime minister earlier on Sunday to respond within a week to contempt of court accusations filed by the non-governmental organisation, Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

The NGO's complaint alleges Netanyahu violated an agreement with the court that an accused prime minister does not have the right to act in a matter that could constitute a conflict of interest.

On Friday, Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said the prime minister's televised declaration "and all interventions on your part on the process" of adopting the judicial reforms "is illegal".

The prime minister must "avoid any involvement in changes in the judicial system and particularly in the process of nominating judges, as this places you in a situation of conflict of interests," Baharav-Miara argued in an open letter published by the justice ministry.

In May 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that an indicted prime minister has no right to act on a matter that could place him in a conflict of interest.

The NGO alleged Netanyahu violated "the conflict of interest agreement prepared by the government's legal adviser", in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

It called for a fine, imprisonment or other sentence appropriate for contempt cases.

Lawmakers are to vote this coming week on a central part of the government's proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

Tens of thousands of protesters have also taken to the streets, military and business leaders have spoken out against the judicial overhaul plan and leading allies of Israel have voiced concerns.

