Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan has called on troops to "end" support for authoritarian leaders as talks begin on military reforms, part of a prolonged transition to civilian rule.

"During our history, the armed forces have supported dictatorial governments, and we want to put an end to that," Burhan, a career soldier during Bashir's three-decade rule, said in a speech to soldiers on Sunday.

Burhan seized power in a 2021 coup that had derailed a short-lived democratic transition following the 2019 ouster of long-time leader, general Omar al Bashir.

Sudan's army has a long history of staging military takeovers and has amassed substantial economic holdings.

Reform of the military and the security forces is a key point of tension in discussions on a two-phase political process launched in December, envisaging the military's exit from politics once a civilian government is installed.

The two sides are expected to formally adopt the deal on April 6 and launch a new civilian government on April 11.

Critics, however, have decried the deal, agreed by Burhan with multiple factions including a key civilian bloc, as "vague".

The proposed reforms include the integration into the regular army of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Burhan's deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

