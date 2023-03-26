WORLD
1 MIN READ
Investigation continues after deadly shooting in Germany's Hamburg
Police say that they have concluded an operation after the overnight shooting incident in the city.
Investigation continues after deadly shooting in Germany's Hamburg
The police were called shortly before midnight and 28 vehicles rushed to the scene. / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
March 26, 2023

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police have said, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said on Sunday that they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. 

A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

RECOMMENDED

Bildnewspaper reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

READ MORE: Several dead in shooting in German city of Hamburg

READ MORE:Hamburg church shooter believed dead as German police probe motive

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system