Chad's interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby has pardoned 380 jailed members of an influential rebel group in an apparent bid to get it to join peace talks.

Those pardoned on Saturday were among the more than 400 The Front for Change and Concord in Chad [FACT] members sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, after they were found guilty of acts of terrorism, undermining national security and endangering the life of the head of state among other charges.

FACT leader Mahamat Mahadi was among those sentenced, but he has not received a pardon.

In a decree, Deby listed the FACT members he had pardoned, but did not provide a reason for the move.

The document was dated on Friday but released on Saturday.

