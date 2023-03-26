WORLD
Chad pardons nearly 400 jailed rebels in apparent peace gesture
Those pardoned by interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby are among hundreds of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad members sentenced to life in prison over "terrorism acts."
The current military junta is set to stay in power until elections scheduled to take place around October 2024. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 26, 2023

Chad's interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby has pardoned 380 jailed members of an influential rebel group in an apparent bid to get it to join peace talks.

Those pardoned on Saturday were among the more than 400 The Front for Change and Concord in Chad [FACT] members sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, after they were found guilty of acts of terrorism, undermining national security and endangering the life of the head of state among other charges.

FACT leader Mahamat Mahadi was among those sentenced, but he has not received a pardon.

In a decree, Deby listed the FACT members he had pardoned, but did not provide a reason for the move.

The document was dated on Friday but released on Saturday.

Seeking peace talks

Deby was installed by the military in 2021 after his father —longtime ruler Idriss Deby — was killed on the battlefield as his troops fought rebels from FACT.

He has since held peace talks with various rebel groups who had long challenged his father's regime, but FACT has not taken part, insisting the transitional authorities first make gestures of peace, including freeing its members.

Deby's father had been president of the vast central African country since 1990, surviving numerous coup attempts and rebellions as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

The current military junta is set to stay in power until elections scheduled to take place around October 2024.

