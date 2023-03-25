Syrian government forces and militia groups were on alert in eastern Syria on Saturday, a day after US forces launched retaliatory airstrikes on sites in the war-torn country.

The airstrikes came after a suspected Iran-made drone killed a US contractor and wounded six other Americans on Thursday.

The situation on Saturday was calm following a day in which rockets were fired at bases housing US troops in eastern Syria, according to news reports.

The retaliatory firing of rockets from Syria on Friday came after the US struck three different areas in the country's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq.

While it is not the first time the US and Syria-based militia have traded strikes, the attack and the US response threaten to upend recent efforts to deescalate tensions across the wider Middle East, whose rival powers have made steps toward détente in recent days after years of turmoil.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US would respond “forcefully” to protect its personnel after US forces retaliated with air strikes on sites in Syria used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

But he also said that the US "does not seek conflict with Iran”.

Still, he warned that Iran and its proxies should be prepared for the US “to act forcefully to protect our people. That’s exactly what happened last night.”

There have been conflicting reports about the number of casualties in the US strikes, and TRT World has not been able to independently verify the reports.

A statement issued late on Friday by the Iranian Consultative Center in Syria warned the US not to carry out further strikes in Syria. Otherwise, “we will have to retaliate."