Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has cancelled his trip to China, which was previously scheduled for March 27 to 31, due to medical reasons, according to his press secretary on Saturday.

The press secretary released a medical note stating that after a clinical evaluation, Lula was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A, and treatment has been initiated.

"Despite clinical improvement, the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic recommends postponing the trip to China until the viral transmission cycle ends," the note stated.

The Brazilian government has informed the Chinese authorities of the postponement and its intention to reschedule the visit.

Lula had earlier announced that he was postponing his flight for a couple of days citing his pneumonia diagnosis.

Lula's five-day visit to China was billed as a reset of relations with his country's largest export market, which was marred during the term of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula is also seeking new Chinese investment in the Latin American country.

Lula was to meet Xi Jinping on March 28 in Beijing, becoming the first foreign leader to visit the Chinese leader since he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president.