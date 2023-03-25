TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns 'vile attack' on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Turkish Foreign Ministry urges Danish authorities to take action against perpetrators of "hate crime".
Türkiye condemns 'vile attack' on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression", the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
March 25, 2023

Türkiye has strongly condemned a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

Denouncing the late Friday incident as a "hate crime," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression."

The ministry urged Danish authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators, along with concrete measures to prevent further provocations that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:The burning of the Quran: Why Sweden is headed for disaster

READ MORE: Erdogan vows to advance Türkiye, relays concern over anti-Muslim rhetoric

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India