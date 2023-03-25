Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licences to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence [AI] chat products, Bloomberg News reported.

The company has told at least two customers that using its Bing search index — a map of the internet that can be scanned in real-time — to feed their AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract, the news agency said on Friday, citing people familiar with the dispute.

Bloomberg added that Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft might also terminate licenses providing access to its search index.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.