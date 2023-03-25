The far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the construction of over a thousand new homes in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, a watchdog group reported, drawing anger and condemnations from Palestine.

The anti-settlement Israeli group Peace Now publicised the construction bids on Friday.

"This is yet another harmful and unnecessary construction initiative," the group said, accusing the Israeli government of "trampling on the possibility of a future political agreement, and on our relations with the US and friendly countries."

The report comes despite an Israeli pledge to halt illegal settlement construction as part of efforts to curb a deadly wave of violence in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Israel Land Authority published the tenders earlier this week for the illegal construction of 940 homes in the occupied West Bank settlements of Efrat and Beitar Ilit, as well as 89 homes in the Gilo illegal settlement, which lies over the 1967 line on the southern edge of the contested capital of Jerusalem.

The large illegal settlement of Efrat sits deep in the West Bank, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry assailed the move as a betrayal of Netanyahu's vow to freeze illegal settlement construction, showing "official disregard for American and international reactions."

The ministry criticised the tender approvals as "a blatant departure and deliberate sabotage of the understandings that were reached between the Palestinian and Israeli sides under American auspices."

Summits in Jordan and Egypt

The new affront to the Palestinians came just a week after Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Egypt's southern resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in an effort to calm rising tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.