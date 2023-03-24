Türkiye has slammed the US State Department's human rights report on the country, saying it includes "false information and baseless allegations" and asking Washington to focus on its own human rights track record instead.

The report is "clearly shaped by political motives, completely devoid of objectivity, and cannot be taken seriously," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

It said our fight against terrorist organisations, especially PKK/PYD/YPG, FETO, Daesh and DHKP-C, continues with determination within the framework of international law and respect for human rights.

"We regret that the report includes only in one part the terrorist attacks carried out by the PKK in our country in 2022 and the human rights violations committed by the organization on an unconcealable scale," the ministry said.