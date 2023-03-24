TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams 'baseless' US report on human rights
Report prepared by US State Department on Türkiye's human rights practices is "completely devoid of objectivity and cannot be taken seriously," says Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye says its fight against terror groups continues with determination within the framework of international law and respect for human rights. / AA
March 24, 2023

Türkiye has slammed the US State Department's human rights report on the country, saying it includes "false information and baseless allegations" and asking Washington to focus on its own human rights track record instead.

The report is "clearly shaped by political motives, completely devoid of objectivity, and cannot be taken seriously," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday in a statement. 

It said our fight against terrorist organisations, especially PKK/PYD/YPG, FETO, Daesh and DHKP-C, continues with determination within the framework of international law and respect for human rights.

"We regret that the report includes only in one part the terrorist attacks carried out by the PKK in our country in 2022 and the human rights violations committed by the organization on an unconcealable scale," the ministry said.

While the human rights violations committed by the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" [SDF] in Syria are included in the Syria section of the report, it is a disgrace that it is not mentioned that this structure is under the control of the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisation, the ministry added. 

"We question the legitimacy and credibility of the report," said the statement, accusing Washington of turning a blind eye to the activities of the PKK/PYD/YPG and FETO terror organisations.

"We emphasise once again that this report, which is clearly shaped by political motives and is completely devoid of objectivity, cannot be taken seriously, and we invite the United States to focus on its own record on human rights," the statement said.

Türkiye said it will resolutely continue its efforts to protect and develop the rights of its own citizens and the millions of people it hosts, regardless of the baseless and biased accusations. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
