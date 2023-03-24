Bank shares have tumbled, jolting stock markets as fears about the health of the financial sector resurfaced, with Deutsche Bank now in the eye of the storm.

German lender Deutsche Bank's shares nosedived by as much as 14 percent on Friday as the cost of insuring against the bank defaulting on its debt spiked. It closed 8.5 percent lower.

Other big European banks also fell on Friday, including a 5.5 percent drop for Germany’s Commerzbank, a 5.3 percent fall for France’s BNP Paribas and a 3.5 percent loss for UBS.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after an EU summit that "there is no reason to be concerned" about Deutsche Bank as the lender is "very profitable".

Markets had rallied earlier this week after financial authorities took steps aimed at preventing contagion from the collapse of US regional lenders earlier this month.

But sentiment has soured following decisions by central banks in the United States, Britain and Switzerland to hike interest rates despite concerns about the impact of the monetary tightening on banks.

Fears of contagion led to the takeover of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse by domestic rival UBS on Sunday.

The focus now turned to Deutsche, another major European lender that returned to financial health last year following a major restructuring after years of problems.

