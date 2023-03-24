WORLD
Myanmar arrests over a hundred Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
Initial reports say the group had travelled by boat from western Rakhine state and had planned to travel on to Thailand and then Malaysia by road.
FILE - A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries with harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson. / Reuters
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
March 24, 2023

Myanmar authorities have arrested around 150 Rohingya suspected of trying to flee to Malaysia, an official told AFP news agency on Friday.

The group of men, women and children was arrested in Thanbyuzayat township in southern Myanmar, the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The official did not specify why the group had been arrested, but the Muslim minority faces restrictions on travelling within Myanmar, where rights groups say they live in apartheid-like conditions.

According to initial reports, the group had travelled by boat from western Rakhine state and planned to travel on to Thailand and then Malaysia by road, the official said.

A number of non-Rohingya suspected of trafficking the group were also arrested, and police were looking for around 30 more people, according to the source.

A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh with harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.

Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nation's top court following the mass exodus.

Widely viewed in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship — along with access to healthcare and education — and require permission to travel.

Thousands of Rohingya risk their lives each year making perilous journeys from camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar to reach Malaysia and Indonesia.

Myanmar's military government chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has dismissed the Rohingya identity as "imaginary", was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown.

READ MORE:Rohingya camp fire in Bangladesh renders thousands shelterless

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
