Democratic Republic of Congo's former rebel leader jailed by the International Criminal Court, Jean-Pierre Bemba, has been appointed as the country's defence minister and deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

Bemba's appointment to the key positions come less than a year ahead of Congo's presidential elections, according to Associated Press on Friday.

DRC's former vice president between 2003 and 2006, Bemba was later imprisoned by the ICC for more than a decade, accused of murders, rapes and pillaging committed by his Movement for the Liberation of Congo forces in the neighboring country of Central African Republic.

In a surprising ruling, he was acquitted by the ICC in 2018. Bemba has always maintained his innocence.

Bemba's return to prominent government positions comes nine months ahead of DRC's presidential elections scheduled for December.

Bemba's political comeback was likely decided to help President President Felix Tshisekedi win votes in DRC's war-torn northeast, where Bemba's rebel group was popular in the 1990s and 2000s, say analysts.

READ MORE: Burundi to deploy troops to DRC's volatile east

“This is clearly a pre-election reshuffle and Jean-Pierre Bemba has been appointed to bring his supporters in line to rally behind the president ahead of the race,” said Benjamin Hunter, Africa analyst for Verisk Maplecroft, a risk assessment firm.