Friday, March 24, 2023

The United Nations has said it was "deeply concerned" by what it described as summary executions of prisoners of war carried out by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said her organisation had documented killings, often on the battlefield, by both sides in recent months.

"We are deeply concerned about summary execution of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat by the Ukrainian armed forces, which we have documented," Bogner said at a press conference in Kiev.

"This was often perpetrated immediately upon capture on the battlefield. While we are aware of ongoing investigations by Ukraine authorities into five cases involving 22 victims, we are not aware of any prosecution of the perpetrators," she added.

1907 GMT — Creditors group vows to help Ukraine as it seeks IMF credit

The Group of Creditors of Ukraine (GCU) body said on Friday that it had provided financing assurances to support the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval for an upper credit tranche programme to help restore Ukraine's economy.

The Group of Creditors of Ukraine includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Britain and the United States.

1726 GMT — 'Not easy' to seize billions of Russia assets: EU task force head

EU plans to seize Russian assets following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, prioritising state assets of around $350 billion, are unprecedented and tricky, the EU task force head told AFP news agency on Friday.

"Nothing is simple" when it comes to finding the massive sums intended to be diverted to pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, Swedish career diplomat Anders Ahnlid said in an interview in Stockholm.

But Europe plans to be "innovative", he said.

From oligarchs' yachts to the Russian central bank's foreign reserves, there is a mountain of wealth to be had, but seizing it in a legal manner is easier said than done.

"It is a challenge to find legal means that are acceptable," Ahnlid said, a week after the EU working group's first meeting.

1332 GMT — Russia wants demilitarised buffer zones in Ukraine: Putin ally

Former President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia needed demilitarised corridors around the areas it is claiming - and which Ukraine says it will never accept Russian control of.

We need to "throw out all the foreigners who are there in the broad sense of the word, create a buffer zone which would not allow the use of any types of weapons that work at medium and short distances, that is 70-100 kilometres, to demilitarise it," Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media posted on Telegram.

Russia would have to push further into Ukraine if such zones were not established, he said, taking Kiev the capital or even the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

1331 GMT — World must listen to China's voice to end war in Ukraine: Spain

The world should listen to China's voice in order to find a way out of the war in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said, ahead of his state visit to Beijing next week.

"China is a global actor, so obviously we must listen to its voice to see if between all of us, we can put an end to this war and Ukraine can recover its territorial integrity," Sanchez told a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of the European Council.

1327 GMT — Poland to get millions in compensation from EU for arms for Ukraine

The European Peace Facility, which is used to fund arms for Ukraine, will amount to at least $3.76 billion in the coming years, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday on the sidelines of a European Union summit in Brussels.

"Poland's compensation from the facility for transferring arms to Ukraine will amount to some 300 million euros next month and 500-600 million in the following months," Morawiecki told reporters.

1310 GMT — Thousands of civilians 'at the limit of existence' in Ukraine's Bakhmut: Red Cross

Some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, many elderly and with disabilities, are clinging on to existence in horrific circumstances in and around the besieged city of Bakhmut, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

Several thousand are estimated to remain in the city itself, said the ICRC's Umar Khan, who has been providing them with aid in recent days.

"For the civilians that are stuck there, they are living in very dire conditions, spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the shelters," he told a Geneva press briefing by video link from Dnipro in Ukraine.

"All you see is people pushed to the very limits of their existence and survival and resilience."

1242 GMT — Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

Ukraine renewed its push to keep Russian athletes out of the Olympics on Friday ahead of an International Olympic Committee board meeting next week which is expected to set the framework for their return to international sports events.

Vadym Guttsait, who is Ukraine's sports minister and leads the national Olympic committee, was sharply critical of the IOC's push to reintegrate Russia and its ally Belarus into world sports. Any return, Guttsait said, would highlight the inequality caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We do not have normal conditions for training and preparation for the Olympic Games. At the same time, the Russians have all the essentials to train and perform inside their country. They sleep at night, but we don’t sleep at night,” he told reporters.

The IOC is expected to set out criteria for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete next week as qualifying events for the Paris Olympics ramp up. The IOC recommended excluding Russia and Belarus on safety grounds soon after the offensive began last year but now argues for letting the two countries’ athletes compete as neutrals without national symbols.

1214 GMT — At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine

A Russian strike on a humanitarian support centre in an eastern Ukraine town has killed five people, emergency services said, as Moscow's forces push to capture the entire industrial Donetsk region.

"The town of Kostyantynivka came under rocket fire during the night of March 24. One of the rockets hit a one-storey building," the emergency services said on Telegram, specifying that three women and two men had died.

Emergency services said the three women killed were internally displaced from Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Opytne.

Kostyantynivka lies about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Bakhmut, an industrial city that has seen the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Two more people were killed in heavy Russian shelling of the Sumy region of northern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said.