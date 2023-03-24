The UN children's agency UNICEF has said it requires nearly $500 million to be able to continue its humanitarian action in Yemen, warning that if the funding is not received, it might be forced to scale down its vital assistance for vulnerable children.

"More than 540,000 children under the age of five [are] suffering life-threatening severe acute malnutrition, with one child continuing to die every 10 minutes from preventable causes," UNICEF said on Friday.

"If funding is not received, UNICEF might be forced to scale down its vital assistance for vulnerable children," it added in a statement, released ahead of the eight-year anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in the war.

It said it requires $484 million to continue assistance this year, but the UN raised only $1.2 billion for all its agencies in Yemen at a pledging conference in Switzerland last month, well short of the $4.3 billion target.

"The funding gap UNICEF continued to face through 2022 and since the beginning of 2023 is putting the required humanitarian response for children in Yemen at risk," it said.

The UNICEF's humanitarian response in Yemen includes education, nutrition, health and WASH services; without it, the children's potential of surviving would drastically fall.

Over 20 million in need of assistance