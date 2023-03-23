North Korea has tested a new nuclear underwater attack drone under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance this week, state news agency KCNA said, as a US amphibious assault ship arrived in South Korea for joint drills.

The North's state news agency also confirmed on Friday it fired cruise missiles during the weapons test and firing drill that took place from Tuesday to Thursday.

During the drill, the North Korean drone cruised underwater for over 59 hours and detonated in waters off its east coast on Thursday, the KCNA said. It did not elaborate on the drone's nuclear capabilities.

The drone system designed to unleash a "radioactive tsunami" is intended to make sneak attacks in enemy waters and destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports, the KCNA said.

"This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation," the news agency said.

