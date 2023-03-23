WORLD
North Korea tests new underwater 'nuclear attack drone'
Drone system is designed to unleash "radioactive tsunami" in enemy waters and destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports, state media say.
North Korea declared itself last year an "irreversible" nuclear power and leader Kim Jong-un has called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 23, 2023

North Korea has tested a new nuclear underwater attack drone under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance this week, state news agency KCNA said, as a US amphibious assault ship arrived in South Korea for joint drills.

The North's state news agency also confirmed on Friday it fired cruise missiles during the weapons test and firing drill that took place from Tuesday to Thursday.

During the drill, the North Korean drone cruised underwater for over 59 hours and detonated in waters off its east coast on Thursday, the KCNA said. It did not elaborate on the drone's nuclear capabilities.

The drone system designed to unleash a "radioactive tsunami" is intended to make sneak attacks in enemy waters and destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports, the KCNA said.

"This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation," the news agency said.

READ MORE:North Korea claims 800,000 citizens signed up for military to fight US

Cruise missiles fired

In a separate firing drill, North Korea also confirmed it fired four cruise missiles on Wednesday to practice carrying out tactical nuclear attack missions.

The missiles were tipped with a "test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead," and flew 1,500 to 1,800 kilometres, it added.

The South Korean military has said North Korea fired four cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday.

The North said the latest weapons test and drills had no negative impact on the security of the neighbouring countries.

READ MORE:Is the threat of North Korea spurring Japan-South Korea rapprochement?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
