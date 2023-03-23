Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that the parliament, Knesset, will vote next week on his government-proposed judicial reform bill.

Netanyahu's speech came as tens of thousands protested on Thursday against his coalition government's plan to reform the judiciary.

Netanyahu affirmed that next week's vote will take place on the selection of judges as part of the judicial reform plan, according to The Jewish Press.

"The law to change the appointment of judges [judicial reforms] will be submitted to the Knesset next week," Netanyahu said, noting that the bill "will restore the right balance between authorities.”

Referring to the daily anti-government protests, Netanyahu said, "In order to prevent a rift in our nation, each side must take seriously the claims and concerns of the other."

He also said the judicial reform bill has already been amended, as previously demanded by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"We cannot allow any disagreement, no matter how sharp, to jeopardise the common future of all of us," he said. "We must not only reject violence, but we must condemn incitement."

He also stressed the significance of "litigation and obtaining as broad a consensus as possible" as the best ways for reform.

His opponents quickly rejected the speech.

The grassroots protest movement said it would press ahead with the demonstrations, which have taken place weekly for the past three months.

Netanyahu "instead of stopping the legal coup, decided to continue with the hostile political takeover of the Supreme Court," it said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Netanyahu made clear he has "no intention of holding true dialogue." He called on "responsible" members of Netanyahu's Likud party to speak up against the plan.

The reforms were announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, days after Netanyahu's government took office, a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies which analysts have called the most far-right in the country's history.

Mass protests have gripped Israel over a planned overhaul of the judiciary which would give the hard-right nationalist government decisive sway in picking judges and limit the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws. Critics say it would weaken Israeli democracy and give unchecked powers to any government.

Lawmakers earlier on Thursday approved legislation restricting grounds for declaring a premier unfit for office, a move opposition chief Yair Lapid called "a personal law" to protect Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, which he denies.

Defence Minister Gallant summoned