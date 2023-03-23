At least two suspected PYD/PKK terrorists have been arrested near the country's southeastern border, after attempting to illegally enter the country, a security source said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces tightened border security in Sanliurfa province and arrested the suspects on Thursday while in the process of entering Türkiye from Syria, the source added while requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were later taken for a health check and are now being interrogated, the source added.

The suspects have not been identified.

The arrest is part of an ongoing security operation by Turkish authorities.