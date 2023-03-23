Two German labour unions representing transport workers have called for mass strikes expected to cause widespread disruption on railways and at airports, the latest transportation chaos in the country prompted by wage disputes.

The strikes, scheduled to start just after midnight and affect services throughout Monday, will be the latest in months of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices knocked incomes and living standards.

The Verdi union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports.

Railway and transport union EVG negotiates for approximately 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

Verdi is demanding a 10.5 percent wage increase, with pay rising by at least 500 euros ($544) per month, while EVG is asking for a 12 percent raise or at least 650 euros more per month.

"We represent groups of workers who literally run this country and are paid far too badly to do so," Verdi Chairman Frank Werneke said.