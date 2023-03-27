On a dark March night last week, two helicopters went down in the northern Iraqi city of Duhok, killing at least nine PKK terrorists in an incident wrapped in mystery and possibly even subterfuge.

Immediately after the March 15 crash of the two France-made AS350 Eurocopters, Paris refused to comment on the incident.

The so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – a US-backed group driven by the YPG/PKK terror group – claims that the helicopters crashed due to bad weather conditions.

Days later, strong evidence started to emerge, suggesting that the helicopters were owned by the PUK, an Iraqi Kurdish group led by the powerful Talabani family based in Sulaymaniyah, a city in northeastern Iraq.

PUK founder Jalal Talabani, who became the Iraqi president after the US invasion, was the most prominent member of the family before his death in 2017.

Rewa Haci, a Sulaymaniyah-based journalist, says that the US has facilitated the purchase of the choppers by the PUK.

“All evolving evidence shows” that the two helicopters belonged to the PUK, whose intelligence wing Asayish “acquired them under the auspices of the United States”, Haci tells TRT World.

Mesrur Barzani, a member of another powerful Iraqi Kurdish family and Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) based in Erbil, however, said only one of the crashed helicopters belonged to the PUK.

The Barzanis, who have led the KDP party, and the Talabanis have long clashed for control of the KRG.

Haci says the PUK might own more helicopters, all bought from the US about nine years ago during the Iraqi invasion.

With the US’s permission, the PUK sold them to the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, he adds. PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by Washington, NATO and Ankara.

Under the pretext of fighting against Daesh, the US has allied with the YPG terror group – a position long condemned by Türkiye for pitting one terrorist group against another. The US has always denied the YPG’s connections to the PKK, though it is an undeniable political reality obvious to many observers, including American analysts.

“PKK/YPG supporters have once again been caught red-handed by giving helicopters to terrorists. They must now understand that these are futile efforts,” Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said last week, referring to the twin chopper crash and US support to the YPG/PKK.

While the US developed strong ties with the YPG during the Syrian civil war, Washington’s shielding of the PKK goes back to the beginning of the American invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Besides the US-PKK ties, the crash has also “exposed a working relationship” between the PUK and the PKK, according to Abdullah Agar, a former Turkish army officer and a security analyst.

Haci also believes PKK-PUK ties have recently deepened across northern Iraqi and Syrian territories, which might have serious consequences for the KDP leadership in Erbil.

Mysterious flights

Flight data shows the two helicopters were flying from Hasakah, a northeastern Syrian city under YPG control, to the PUK-ruled Sulaymaniyah.

The helicopters’ flight path has shown that the US has ensured an air corridor to the terror group YPG/PKK, according to Haci.