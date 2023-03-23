A push by the United States to upgrade ties with Vietnam this year is facing resistance in Hanoi, over what experts say are concerns that China could see the move as hostile at a time of tensions between superpowers Beijing and Washington DC.

The United States is hoping for an upgrade in the relations this year, ideally to coincide with the 10th anniversary in July of its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.

The United States is a major investor in Vietnam and the largest ever US business mission visited the country this week.

Though it is Vietnam's biggest export market, it is currently ranked as a third-tier diplomatic partner for Hanoi. Its top tier consists of China, Russia, India and South Korea, while its second tier, which Washington wishes to join, includes European countries and Japan.

A formal ties upgrade this year "is not considered realistic anymore," said Florian Feyerabend, the representative in Vietnam for Germany's Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Though the move would be largely symbolic, Vietnam's leaders are hesitating, fearing possible retaliation from China, according to experts, who cited discussions with Vietnamese officials.

"Given the intensifying China-US competition and proximity between China and Vietnam, Hanoi may feel reluctant to formally upgrade its comprehensive partnership with Washington," said Bich Tran, adjunct fellow at the Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

READ MORE:SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing join 'biggest-ever' US business mission to Vietnam

The right time