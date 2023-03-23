WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swiss central bank hikes rate despite banking turmoil
The central bank in Zurich said inflation had risen again since the beginning of the year and stood at 3.4 percent in February.
Swiss central bank hikes rate despite banking turmoil
The bank said the latest rise in inflation was principally due to higher prices for electricity, tourism services and food. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 23, 2023

The Swiss central bank has announced a hefty interest-rate hike to tackle inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector, declaring that authorities halted the crisis at Credit Suisse.

The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday that interest rates would rise by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent after a turbulent week, which saw the stricken Credit Suisse bank taken over by its bigger domestic rival UBS.

The central bank, the Swiss government and the country's FINMA financial regulators orchestrated the shotgun wedding in emergency talks on Sunday.

"The Swiss National Bank is tightening its monetary policy further and is raising the SNB policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.5 percent," the central bank said in a statement.

"In doing so, it is countering the renewed increase in inflationary pressure. It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term."

The rate change will apply from Friday, it said.

"The past week has been marked by the events surrounding Credit Suisse. The measures announced at the weekend by the federal government, FINMA and the SNB have put a halt to the crisis," the SNB said.

READ MORE:What does Credit Suisse buyout mean for global financial markets?

Rise in inflation again

RECOMMENDED

The central bank in Zurich said inflation had risen again since the beginning of the year and stood at 3.4 percent in February.

"It is therefore still clearly above the range the SNB equates with price stability," it said.

The bank said the latest rise in inflation was principally due to higher prices for electricity, tourism services and food.

"The new forecast puts average annual inflation at 2.6 percent for 2023," it said.

The central bank also said Swiss GDP stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2022. It said the services sector lost momentum, and value added in manufacturing declined slightly again.

"For 2022 as a whole, GDP grew by 2.1 percent. The labour market remained robust, and overall production capacity has been well utilised," it said.

"Despite the slight upturn in economic activity in recent months, growth is likely to remain modest for the rest of the year.

"The subdued demand from abroad and the loss of purchasing power due to inflation are having a dampening effect. Overall, GDP is likely to increase by around one percent this year."

READ MORE:What's causing the Credit Suisse scare and the drop in global stocks?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India