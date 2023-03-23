Relativity Space, a rocket startup, made history with the launch of what it claims is the world’s first 3D-printed rocket.

The 33.5-metre tall Terran 1 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, powered by super-chilled methane and oxygen.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 200-kilometre-high orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket.

However, shortly after the rocket's first stage detached, the engine meant to propel the upper stage appeared to ignite only briefly, leaving the rocket without enough power to reach orbit.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site.

Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with the rocket’s engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

This time around, even though the Terran 1 rocket did not achieve orbit, the rocket met its goal for this test, which was to go past “max Q” – the place in a launch where the rocket is under maximum dynamic pressure, a key test of the structural load a spacecraft can handle.

Early launch failures are also common in the rocket industry. As launches are highly complex and involve numerous technical and logistical challenges, even small issues can significantly impact a launch's success.

The startup has announced further work will be carried out to determine the particular causes for the failure.

READ MORE: Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit