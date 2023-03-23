WORLD
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
Upon reaching space, the rocket's second stage engine appeared to briefly ignite but failed to achieve thrust, ultimately failing to reach orbit.
Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85 percent of the rocket, named Terran. / AP
By Abid Sultan
March 23, 2023

Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket has lifted off for the first time, passing a key milestone to demonstrate the vehicle's in-flight strength before its second stage failed upon reaching space, a company live stream showed.

Launched on Wednesday, there was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 125-mile-high (200-kilometer-high) orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket. As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with t he rocket's engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

Terran was 85 percent 3D-printed

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, “maiden launches are always exciting and today's flight was no exception,” Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after the launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-meter) rocket, including its engines, came out of the company’s huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85 percent of the rocket, named Terran. Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights. Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
