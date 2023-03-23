WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel makes arrests as thousands protest amendment to Basic Law
Israel's parliament ratifies law limiting the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed, a move critics say is meant to shield the incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu from any fallout from his corruption trials.
Israel makes arrests as thousands protest amendment to Basic Law
Thursday's vote came as Netanyahu's government pushes forward a separate divisive judicial reform programme, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy and has sparked mass protest. / Reuters
By Abid Sultan
March 23, 2023

Israel has ratified a law limiting the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed, despite worries voiced by a government jurist that it may be meant to shield the incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu from any fallout from his corruption trials.

Lawmakers voted 61 against 47 to approve on Thursday an amendment to one of Israel's Basic Laws, the country's quasi-constitution, specifying the necessary conditions to temporarily declare a prime minister unfit for office.

The vote came as Netanyahu's government pushes forward with a divisive judicial reform programme, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy and has sparked mass protest.

On Thursday, reports said that dozens of protesters were arrested as thousands rallied against Netanyahu's government.

The amended definition for the "incapacity" of national leaders is among legislative measures by the religious-nationalist coalition that have tipped Israel into crisis, with the opposition arguing that judicial independence is in peril.

The coalition says the overhaul is aimed at pushing back against Supreme Court over-reach and restoring balance among branches of government.

Under the new approved bill, prime ministers can be deemed unfit - and compelled to step aside - either if they or three-quarters of cabinet ministers declare them so on physical or psychological grounds.

The stipulations fleshed out a quasi-constitutional "basic law" that provides the government with guidance in the event of a non-functioning prime minister - but which previously lacked details on circumstances that may give rise to such situations.

READ MORE: Israel announces restrictions on Palestinian entry to Al Aqsa in Ramadan

RECOMMENDED

Conflict of interest 

According to the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), the rule had earlier left Netanyahu vulnerable to a possible assertion of his incapacity by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, should she perceive an attempt by him to halt his three court cases.

The new law precludes this, IDI senior researcher Amir Fuchs said - while adding that he had considered such a finding by Bararav-Miara to be an unlikely "extreme case".

Netanyahu denies all charges against him, and has cast the trials as a politicised bid to force him from office.

Baharav-Miara - who was appointed by the former Israeli government - said last month that Netanyahu must stay out of his coalition's push for a judicial overhaul because of what she deemed a conflict of interest arising from his trials.

Baharav-Miara’s deputy, Gil Limon, voiced misgivings over the incapacity bill during a Knesset review session on Tuesday.

"What we see before our eyes is a cluster of legislation elements that are most troubling and are being advanced at great speed," Limon said, according to an official transcript.

"They have the potential to serve the personal interests of a man regarding the outcomes of legal proceedings he is facing."

READ MORE: Biden in call with Netanyahu expresses 'concern' over judicial reform plan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India