A group of Jews living in the UK have held a demonstration in London to protest the Israeli government’s "apartheid policies".

Some 30 people took part in the protest on Wednesday held by the Jewish activist group Na'amod outside the UK Foreign Office, calling for more international pressure on Israel to achieve peace in the region.

They called on the British government "to not open arms" to the Israeli government and to support freedom and equality for all Palestinians and Israelis.

Chanting slogans against Israeli policies which foster "occupation and apartheid," protesters held signs saying "No democracy with occupation."

Other signs carried by protesters said “democracy and occupation cannot coexist" and "No to Netanyahu, no to occupation,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the UK on Thursday.

They also ripped a red carpet and chanted: "No red carpet for occupation."

