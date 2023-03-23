US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have marked the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, wishing Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Kareem."

"Today, Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they begin the Islamic holy month of Ramadan — a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship and growth," said Biden in a statement on Wednesday.

The president said the US reaffirms its support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Türkiye and Syria — who have lost many loved ones during the recent devastating earthquakes — and with the people of Pakistan, who are rebuilding their lives following last summer's floods.

"To my fellow Americans observing Ramadan, and to Muslims around the world: Ramadan Kareem — we wish you a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," said Biden.

Millions of Muslims across the world welcomed the holy month of Ramadan late on Wednesday.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, is one of Islam's Five Pillars [fundamental religious duties]. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion.

READ MORE:Ramadan: How moon sighting sets the holy month in motion