WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden vows to support disaster-hit Türkiye, Syria, Pakistan in Ramadan wish
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wish Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Kareem", expressing solidarity with Uighur and Rohingya Muslims "and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world."
Biden vows to support disaster-hit Türkiye, Syria, Pakistan in Ramadan wish
"Today, Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world," says Biden in a statement. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 23, 2023

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have marked the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, wishing Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Kareem."

"Today, Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they begin the Islamic holy month of Ramadan — a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship and growth," said Biden in a statement on Wednesday.

The president said the US reaffirms its support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Türkiye and Syria — who have lost many loved ones during the recent devastating earthquakes — and with the people of Pakistan, who are rebuilding their lives following last summer's floods.

"To my fellow Americans observing Ramadan, and to Muslims around the world: Ramadan Kareem — we wish you a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," said Biden.

Millions of Muslims across the world welcomed the holy month of Ramadan late on Wednesday.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, is one of Islam's Five Pillars [fundamental religious duties]. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion.

READ MORE:Ramadan: How moon sighting sets the holy month in motion

RECOMMENDED

Solidarity with Uighurs, Rohingya

Biden also expressed "solidarity" with China's Uighur minority in his message.

"Today especially, we remember the universal human right to practice, pray and preach our faiths peacefully and openly. And together with our partners, the United States stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression — including Uighurs in the People's Republic of China, Rohingya in Burma [Myanmar] and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world," he said.

Biden's highlighting of the Uighurs came at a time of strong tension between Washington and Beijing.

According to rights groups, Uighurs are subjected to mass incarceration in forced labour camps and banned from expressing their culture. China rejects such allegations. 

Beijing says the ethnic minority is not being repressed and that any security measures in their northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region respond to a terrorism threat.

READ MORE:China's 'unease' over Türkiye's support for Uighurs has hurt ties: Ankara

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India