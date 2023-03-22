WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead, dozens missing as refugee boat sinks off Tunisia
Boat sinking that left five people dead and 28 others missing is the latest tragedy in central Mediterranean, known as world's deadliest migration route.
Several dead, dozens missing as refugee boat sinks off Tunisia
Overloaded boat was carrying 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast, a rights group says. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 22, 2023

Five refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned and another 28 were missing after their boat capsized off Tunisia, a rights group said.

"Five migrants' bodies were recovered and five other migrants were rescued, but 28 are still missing," said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for social and economic rights [FTDES] on Wednesday.

He said it had sunk "because it was overloaded" with 38 people, mostly from the Ivory Coast.

The boat had set off from the coastal region of Sfax in the direction of the Italian island of Lampedusa, a popular launchpad for people from people escaping war and persecution across Africa to try to reach safety in Europe.

The sinking is the latest tragedy on the central Mediterranean, known as the world's deadliest migration route.

According to unofficial United Nations data, 12,000 of those who have reached Italy this year set sail from Tunisia, compared with 1,300 in 2022.

Previously, Libya was the main launch pad for refugees and migrants from the region.

READ MORE: More than dozen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drown off Tunisia

RECOMMENDED

Wave of violence against Africans

It comes a month after President Kais Saied made an incendiary speech accusing refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa of representing a "plot" against Tunisia and causing a wave of crime.

His comments sparked a wave of violence against Africans, and landlords fearing fines evicted hundreds of people who are now camping in the streets of Tunis.

Refugees, many of whom fear they will face violence if they go home, have called on the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR to evacuate them.

Around 21,000 refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are believed to be in the country of 12 million people.

Tunisia is struggling with its worst financial crisis due to the disruption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan amid fears of default in debt repayment, raising concerns from Europe, especially neighbouring Italy.

READ MORE:Frightened Africans flee Tunisia after president's anti-migrant tirade

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India