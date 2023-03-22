British lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's deal with the European Union to rewrite the post-Brexit rules on Northern Ireland trade.

The House of Commons voted on Wednesday 515-29 to back a key portion of the agreement, which is designed to resolve a thorny trade dispute that vexed UK-EU relations and triggered a political crisis in Belfast.

But Sunak faced a rebellion by 22 fellow Conservatives, including his two immediate predecessors.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both voted against the deal.

Johnson, who led Britain out of the EU in 2020, said the deal was “not acceptable” because it kept some EU laws in operation in Northern Ireland, restricting the UK’s ability to diverge from the bloc's rules and “take advantage of Brexit.”

A hard-Brexit group of Conservative Party lawmakers known as the European Research Group also said it opposed the deal.

The government easily won the vote with backing from the Labour Party and other opposition groups, along with most Conservative legislators.

Sunak’s agreement, known as the Windsor Framework, replaces elements of the Brexit divorce deal negotiated by Johnson, and hailed by him at the time as an “oven-ready” agreement.

