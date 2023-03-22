The US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark lending rate, as it sought to strike a balance between curbing high inflation and averting further upheaval in the commercial banking sector.

The 0.25 percent increase, which was in line with expectations, lifts the target range to 4.75-5.00 percent at the end of a two-day policy meeting.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Fed said recent banking sector developments "are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation."

The rate hike comes as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is not indicative of wider weaknesses in the banking system, although he criticised the management of the bank saying it "failed badly" in running the company.

"These are not weaknesses running that are running broadly through the banking system," Powell told a press conference after the Fed's latest policy meeting.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) earlier said that "some additional policy firming may be appropriate" to get to a stance that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down.

The latest increase was the same size as the central bank's previous rate decision in February.

It comes after two weeks of market turmoil following the collapse of three regional lenders.

Wednesday's decision underscores the Fed's determination to tackle inflation, which remains stubbornly above policymakers' long-term annual target of two percent despite an effort to lower price increases.

The implosions of SVB and two other regional lenders pummeled banking stocks around the world last week, with Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse swallowed up by regional rival UBS after its shares sank to a record low.

