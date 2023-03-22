Growing up as a child in India, my job was to fetch water for any visitor and for anyone who rang the doorbell demanding a drink. I was also roped into my beloved grandmother’s scheme for hydrating the labourers toiling on neighbourhood roads and buildings under the burning sun. On her passing, it was but natural to establish a public drinking point in her memory.

That is how I learnt that water is a sacred substance. Not just a human right. The symbolism goes back millennia, with Greek philosophers considering water as basic bodily humour, the imbalance of which causes disease. Major faiths consider water a purifier in blessing ceremonies and in the ritual washing of the dead.

Ancient beliefs that water is a gift of the gods are reflected in geological insight that the Earth acquired most of its water some four billion years ago from meteoroids bombarding our planet. The rest probably came up from the Earth’s core. Gravity kept the water from being sucked away into space.

Thus accumulated a planetary stock of around 1.3 million cubic kilometres of water, with each cubic km containing one trillion litres. Although this is an unimaginably large quantity, water is a finite resource. All the water that we were originally endowed with is all that we will ever have. And 96 percent of this is saline oceans, covering 71 percent of the Earth’s surface.

68 percent of the remaining water is locked into glaciers and 30 percent is deep underground. We rely on that via a finely-tuned hydrological cycle of evaporation, condensation, precipitation, interception, infiltration, percolation, and transpiration to supply the 1 percent of total earthly water accessible for daily living.

But temperature rises from climate change is depleting glaciers. Environmental destruction, which has caused the loss of a third of our forests and 85 percent of wetlands, is disrupting the water cycle at an alarming rate. Simultaneously, our growing population, now 8 billion, is digging deeper into underground aquifers at rates faster than their replenishment.

On prevailing trends, a water crunch is inevitable. By 2025, half the world’s population will live in water-stressed areas and by the decade’s end, freshwater demand will outstrip supply. by 40 percent. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which promises safe and affordable drinking water for all, is increasingly out of reach. As water is also crucial to the other 16 SDGs, the broader development impacts are profound.

We have been there before, as civilisations have always prospered or perished around water. The greatest ones arose around the rivers Nile, Indus, Euphrates and Tigris, or unravelled when water ran out, as happened with the 12th century BCE Turkish Hittite, 9th century Maya, 15th century Khmer, or 17th century Ming. These collapses were not sudden but unfolded over centuries with progressive declines punctuated by dramatic disasters and wars.

Predictions of water conflicts are also current. Ethiopia’s massive Renaissance Dam has stoked tensions with Sudan and Egypt, and terrorism and insecurity accompany a drying Lake Chad. Water scarcity is a driver for population displacement – contributing ten percent of forced migratory flows, which topped 100 million last year.

Today’s collapses are already underway, the difference with the historical past being that inequities in water access and consequent crises are widespread. More than three-quarters of last year’s 387 major disasters were due to too much or too little water. For example, Pakistan floods affected 33 million people, Bangladesh monsoons 7 million, and the Philippines tropical storms over 3 million.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s fourth year of drought killed 43,000 people, while 1.2 million urban South Africans faced day zero when taps nearly ran dry. The continent is the most water-stressed, with one in three Africans impacted, including millions who walk more than half an hour to fetch water or expend more than 25 percent of their income to buy it.

Even then, sufficiency and quality are variable. Water constitutes 60 percent of our body and we must consume 2-4 litres to stay well, depending on activity-level and ambient temperature. The World Health Organization has established drinking water standards, specifying the maximum permitted levels of microbes and chemical pollutants.

Forty percent of the world’s mass water sources, such as lakes, rivers, and aquifers, do not meet these standards or are not monitored. Meanwhile, 3.5 million people die annually from water-related diseases. Currently, as Malawi reels from a cyclone, it is also enduring a cholera outbreak.