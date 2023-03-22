Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared to back down, saying his government has ″no intention” of returning to four abandoned settlements in the occupied West Bank under a law that was repealed by parliament this week.

His statement on Wednesday followed harsh US criticism and an international uproar over Netanyahu's government, the country's most far-right ever, over the Knesset vote early Tuesday to revoke a 2005 law that dismantled the four settlements.

The Biden administration summoned Israel's ambassador in Washington hours after the vote - a rare rebuke between the allies. Jordan's parliament meanwhile, in a largely symbolic vote, approved the expulsion of Israel's envoy over the conduct of a firebrand minister.

Netanyahu's office said the parliamentary vote scraps "a discriminatory and humiliating law, that prohibited Jews from living in areas in northern Samaria," using the biblical name for the occupied West Bank.

"Having said that, the government has no intention of establishing new communities in these areas," the statement added.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed America's concern to Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog in Washington over the Knesset's vote. Just days earlier, Israel had pledged not to approve new settlement construction or take unilateral actions.

Tensions during Ramadan

Critics fear the vote could clear the way for rebuilding the four settlements, abandoned nearly 20 years ago when Israeli forces pulled out of Gaza, and further set back Palestinian hopes for statehood.

Sherman and Herzog discussed "the importance of all parties refraining from actions or rhetoric that could further inflame tensions leading into the Ramadan, Passover, and Easter holidays," the US State Department said.