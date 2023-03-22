Demonstrations have continued across France against the adoption of the controversial pension reform.

Protesters are unlikely to quit mobilizing even after the draft bill has been adopted on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, violence erupted in Paris and other cities, where some groups vandalized street furniture, setting fire to various objects, particularly in Paris.

Police intervened with tear gas and arrested 46 people, the daily Le Figaro reported.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday evening told journalists that more than 300 police officers have been injured since the beginning of the social movement against the reform plan, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

He noted that 94 officers were wounded since March 16.

Darmanin added that 12,000 police officers, including 5,000 in Paris, will be deployed during the demonstrations planned by trade unions for Thursday.

READ MORE:Protests continue across France after Macron's pension plan push

'The crowd has no legitimacy'

Macron, who made raising the retirement age a cornerstone of his re-election campaign last year, has so far refused publicly to enter the fray and made no comment on the uproar other than in closed-door meetings.