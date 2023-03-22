Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have met in Moscow for two days of talks, during which they discussed a major new infrastructure project, Power-of-Siberia 2, to deliver gas to China via Mongolia.

Putin said Russia, China and Mongolia had completed "all agreements" on finishing the pipeline to ship Russian gas to China, and that Russia will deliver at least 98 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to China by 2030, although a subsequent Russian statement said pipeline details still need to be resolved.

Russia proposed the route years ago but the plan has gained urgency as Moscow looks to Beijing to replace Europe as its major gas customer.

However, China is not expected to need additional gas supply until after 2030, experts say.

What is the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline?

The proposed pipeline would bring gas from the huge Yamal peninsula reserves in west Siberia to China, the world's top energy consumer and a growing gas consumer.

The first Power-of-Siberia pipeline runs for 3,000 km through Siberia and into China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.

The new route would cut through eastern Mongolia and into northern China, according to a map by Russia's Gazprom .

Gazprom began a feasibility study on the project in 2020, and has aimed to start delivering gas by 2030.

The 2,600-km pipeline could carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year, slightly less than the now defunct Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

What did Xi and Putin say about the pipeline?

Before Xi's visit, Putin referred to the Power-of-Siberia pipeline as "the deal of the century."

But a joint statement after their talks said only that the parties involved "will make efforts to advance work on the study and approval" of the pipeline. However, official accounts of Xi's statements issued after the meetings do not mention the pipeline.

"We don't really think it's finalised yet, there are still lots of finer details to be hammered out," said Wang Yuanda, China gas analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

"Russia is probably more desperate to sell gas than China needs at the moment."