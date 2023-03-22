WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport in Syria - regime officials
Syrian regime's news agency says various missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea were fired towards the airport causing 'material damage'.
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport in Syria - regime officials
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. / AP Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 22, 2023

Israeli warplanes have launched an airstrike on Aleppo airport in northwestern Syria, the Syrian regime’s news agency SANA said.

Citing an unnamed military source, the news agency said missiles targeted Aleppo International Airport, causing “material damages".

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting the vicinity of Aleppo International Airport,” SANA quoted the source as saying.

No casualties were reported.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

READ MORE:Israeli air strike on Syria reportedly damages Aleppo airport

RECOMMENDED

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s forces.

On February 19, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Syria’s capital, Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to SANA.

On January 2, the Syrian regime army said Israel’s military fired missiles toward the capital’s international airport, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers.

That attack came amid Israeli fears the Damascus airport was being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

READ MORE: Israeli strikes in Syria wound three soldiers: Syrian regime

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia