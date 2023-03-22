London's Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynistic and unable to police itself, an independent review has said, heaping pressure on the Met's new chief to reform Britain's biggest police force.

The review on Tuesday was commissioned by then-head of the Met, Cressida Dick, in 2021 after a serving officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a young woman, Sarah Everard, a shocking case that put a spotlight on the force's broader culture.

Louise Casey, a parliament's upper house member who led the review, said "radical" reform was needed after severe failings were found across the Met, which employs more than 43,000 officers and staff.

"We have found widespread bullying, discrimination, institutional homophobia, misogyny and racism," the report said, adding "women and children do not get the protection and support they deserve".

The report said women in the force were reluctant to speak out for fear of ramifications for their careers, with misogynistic comments often passed off as "banter".

In one example, a female officer was discouraged from making a formal complaint after a male colleague harassed her.

Other instances cited included a Sikh officer having his beard cut because an officer thought it was funny, another officer having his turban put into a shoe box for the same reasons, and bacon being left inside the boots of a Muslim officer.

'Scathing' report