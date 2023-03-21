US cases of a dangerous fungus have tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study.

The Covid-19 pandemic likely drove part of the increase, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in the paper published on Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine.

Hospital workers were strained by coronavirus patients, and that likely shifted their focus away from disinfecting some other kinds of germs, they said.

A high fever with chills that does not get better after taking antibiotics may be a sign of Candida auris infection.

People who are very sick, have invasive medical devices such as mechanical ventilators, or have long or frequent hospital stays are at particular risk for the infections, the report said.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasises the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," study leader Dr Meghan Lyman said in a statement.

Cases by year