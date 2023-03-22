Wednesday, March 22, 2023

2037 GMT — US dismisses Russian complaints on UK depleted uranium ammunition

The United States has dismissed Russian complaints about Britain's announcement that it will send Ukraine armour-piercing ammunition containing depleted uranium.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called Moscow's complaints a "strawman" argument.

The ammunition, which enhances ability to overcome defences on tanks, "is not radioactive" and "not anywhere close to going into" the sphere of nuclear weaponry, Kirby said.

"This is a commonplace type of munition that is used particularly for its armour-piercing capabilities. So again, if Russia is particularly concerned about the welfare of their tanks and their tank soldiers... they could just take them across the border back into Russia," he said.

"I think what's really going on here is Russia just doesn't want Ukraine to continue to take out its tanks."

2030 GMT – Erdogan to speak with Putin on grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will have a phone call in the coming days with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea grain initiative.

"We will have a phone call with Putin in two-three days," Erdogan said.

He said that the world appreciates Türkiye's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are already acknowledged in the world. Türkiye's success is on everyone's lips in the world," he added.

The president also recalled Putin's offer to send grain to poor countries free of charge.

He added that Türkiye is in preparation for buying wheat to turn it into flour and sending it to poor countries.

1825 GMT — Czech president says Western support for Ukraine could wane

The president of the Czech Republic expects Western support for Ukraine to decline over time, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung has quoted him as saying, in one of the first statements from a NATO member signalling support for Kiev could wane.

The Czech government and other NATO members have been providing military aid to Ukraine. But Petr Pavel, a former NATO general, said the result of the presidential election in the United States next year would impact European support for Ukraine, and Kiev must recognise that this year is decisive.

"If support from the USA dwindles, support from a number of European countries will also dwindle. Ukraine must take that into account," Pavel said.

"We have to take war fatigue into account and what it means for support from Western countries. This will decrease over time," Pavel was quoted as saying.

1730 GMT — China has not 'crossed line' on lethal aid to Russia: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China has not provided substantial military aid to Russia despite Beijing's ramping up of diplomatic support.

Blinken has publicly warned for weeks that China is considering Russian requests for weapons to fight in Ukraine, with some reports indicating limited shipments by Chinese companies to Moscow.

"As we speak today, we have not seen them cross that line," America's top diplomat said in response to a question at a Senate committee on whether China was providing "lethal aid" to Russia.

1820 GMT — Ukraine to 'respond to every blow' after Russian attacks: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country would "respond to every blow" after Russian strikes killed at least seven people in the Kiev region, and claimed another victim in southern Zaporizhzhia.

"We will certainly respond to every blow of the occupier on our cities," Zelenskyy said, adding that "today's Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the night attack on the Kiev region ... All Russian strikes will receive a military, political and legal response."

1702 GMT — Prince William visits Poland to support ally helping Ukraine

Prince William has travelled to Poland for a surprise visit that underscored Britain's support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help refugees displaced by the conflict in Ukraine and to assist Ukraine's military in fighting off the Russian offensive.

The heir to the throne met with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow, a city of 200,000 people in southeastern Poland that has become a hub for shipments of military and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine.

Located just 65 kilometres (40 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Rzeszow is also a key transit point for refugees.

1506 GMT — Ukraine needs $411B for reconstruction, recovery: World Bank

Ukraine's needs for reconstruction and recovery have grown to $411 billion, just over a year since Russia's military campaign in the country, the World Bank said.

The assessment, made jointly by Ukraine's government, the World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations, also expects Kyiv to require "$14 billion for critical and priority reconstruction and recovery investments in 2023."

Meeting these needs will call for $11 billion in financing beyond what Ukraine's government has already addressed in its 2023 budget, according to the assessment.

1503 GMT — UK's supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine 'step towards further escalation': Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the UK's supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine is "a step toward further escalation."

"This is a step towards a further qualitative, serious increase in escalation," Lavrov said during a press conference in the port city of Sochi, following a meeting with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed.

Lavrov said that the use of depleted uranium ammunition in previous conflicts, such as the war in Yugoslavia and Iraq, led to a sharp increase in cancer cases and soil contamination, which in the case of Ukraine would sharply reduce the quality of local produce.

1415 GMT — Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for 'crimes' in Ukraine

The spiritual head of the world's Orthodox Christians said Russia's powerful Orthodox Church shared responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine but that he stood ready to help in Russia's postwar "spiritual regeneration."

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew's comments are a rebuke for Russian Patriarch Kirill, whose full-throated blessing for Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

Bartholomew, who in 2019 infuriated Moscow by recognising the newly established Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said Russian authorities were using the Church as an "instrument for their strategic objectives."

1335 GMT — Slovakia offered $1bn in US arms in trade-off for Ukraine aid

Slovakia said it had received a US offer of $1 billion in helicopters and missiles at a discounted rate in compensation for promising to send MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine.

"We were the first to receive this extremely advantageous offer. If we don't take them, they will go to another country," Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Facebook.

"The value of this material is slightly over $1 billion... Slovakia would pay around $340 million over a period of three to four years," he added.

The offer includes 12 new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters with accessories, p ilot and technician training, along with more than 500 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, he said.

1203 GMT — Russian navy 'repelled' drone attack on Crimea port

The Russian navy "repelled" a drone attack early on the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, the Kremlin-backed city governor said.

The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.

"In total, three objects have been destroyed," the Russian-supported governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

He said sailors had shot at the drones with "small arms" and that "air defence was also working".