Israel has announced various restrictions on Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan with regard to entering Al Aqsa Mosque.

“Women of all ages, male children up to 12 years old, and men over 55 years old will be allowed to enter the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan without a permit,” the coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alyan, said in a statement on Monday.

Israel will “impose a permit on men from 45 to 55 years old,” he added.

He stressed that "working hours will be increased at the various occupied West Bank crossings during the month of Ramadan."

'Limited quota' allowed from Gaza