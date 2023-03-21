Indonesia's parliament has voted to pass President Joko Widodo's emergency decree to cement rules on investment and jobs in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, replacing a similar 2020 law that had been ruled partially unconstitutional.

The law, which revises more than 70 other laws, has been praised by foreign investors for streamlining business rules, but also criticised by labour and green groups as being too pro-business.

The changes under the 2020 law include cuts in severance benefits, new minimum wage limits and removing some mandatory paid leave, as well as loosening rules on environmental inspections for investment.

In 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled the passage of the law was flawed due to inadequate public consultation and ordered a renewed debate process in parliament within two years.

Tuesday's passage of the decree meant most of the changes brought about by the law would stay, with some small changes on labour rules.

Criticism

Some legal experts have criticised the decree as a government ploy to bypass the court's order, but government officials have said the decree was needed to ensure legal certainty after the court's decision.