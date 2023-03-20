The Yemeni government has announced a prisoner swap deal with Houthi rebels.

"An agreement has been reached to free 887 prisoners from both sides," Undersecretary for Human Rights Majid Fada'el told Anadolu on Monday.

He said four journalists and a number of security and military officials will be released under the deal, adding that a brother of former president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and former defense minister Mahmoud Sobeih will also be freed.

The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) welcomed the prisoner swap deal between Yemen’s warring rivals.

A joint statement by the UN and ICRC said the two rivals agreed to convene in May "to discuss more releases."

"I join hundreds of Yemeni families in looking forward to the swift and smooth implementation of the releases," UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said.

ICRC head in Yemen, Daphnee Maret, said the deal would help build confidence between the Yemeni parties.

