TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye, Greece to back each other's candidacy bids on int'l platforms
In a joint press conference in Brussels on the sidelines of an international donors' conference, the Turkish and Greek foreign ministers pledge to maintain solidarity.
Türkiye, Greece to back each other's candidacy bids on int'l platforms
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias meet on the sidelines of an international donors' conference in Brussels.
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 20, 2023

Türkiye and Greece have agreed to collaborate diplomatically and to support each other's candidacy bids on international platforms.

In a joint press conference in Brussels on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias pledged to maintain solidarity after powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye and a fatal train accident in Greece.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands of protesters clash with police over Greece train crash

"I'm very happy that we have much better atmosphere in our relations, that positive atmosphere reflected in our cooperation in the international platforms," Cavusoglu said after holding a one-on-one meeting with Dendias on the sidelines of an international donors' conference.

Announcing the two agreements between the two countries, Cavusoglu also said continuing such cooperation on international platforms would reflect on their bilateral relations.

"We agreed to meet soon again, I will be very happy to host you in Türkiye," he told Dendias.

Cavusoglu also thanked Athens for its support and solidarity after twin back-to-back earthquakes struck Türkiye's southern regions last month.

'Constructive' meeting

"You were so kind to visit us personally and we had a tour in Hatay region," Cavusoglu said, adding that Türkiye was "also naturally in solidarity with Greece and Greek people" after the terrible train accident" near the northern town of Tempi on February 28 that claimed at least 57 lives.

RECOMMENDED

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa – in southern Türkiye and claimed the lives of at least 50,096 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

Citing Türkiye's decision to transfer a Greek prisoner to Greece to attend his son's funeral after the deadly train accident, Cavusoglu said his country did not "hesitate" to make such a decision as it was a "sign of trust."

For his part, Dendias described his meeting with Cavusoglu as "a very constructive" one.

Dendias thanked Cavusoglu for being the first minister to call after the accident in Tempi and offer his and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's condolences, along with any help, if needed.

"I also had the opportunity to thank him because of the prisoner in Turkish jail that Türkiye sent to Greece to attend the funeral of his son after the tragedy in Tempi," he added.

Dendias further expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for announcing Türkiye's support to Greece "in its campaign for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council 2025-2026."

"I also had the opportunity to inform my colleague that Greece will support Türkiye's candidacy for the position of secretary general of the IMO (International Maritime Organization)," Dendias added.

READ MORE:Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye tops grim mark of 50,000

Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak