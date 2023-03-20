Türkiye and Greece have agreed to collaborate diplomatically and to support each other's candidacy bids on international platforms.

In a joint press conference in Brussels on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias pledged to maintain solidarity after powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye and a fatal train accident in Greece.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands of protesters clash with police over Greece train crash

"I'm very happy that we have much better atmosphere in our relations, that positive atmosphere reflected in our cooperation in the international platforms," Cavusoglu said after holding a one-on-one meeting with Dendias on the sidelines of an international donors' conference.

Announcing the two agreements between the two countries, Cavusoglu also said continuing such cooperation on international platforms would reflect on their bilateral relations.

"We agreed to meet soon again, I will be very happy to host you in Türkiye," he told Dendias.

Cavusoglu also thanked Athens for its support and solidarity after twin back-to-back earthquakes struck Türkiye's southern regions last month.

'Constructive' meeting

"You were so kind to visit us personally and we had a tour in Hatay region," Cavusoglu said, adding that Türkiye was "also naturally in solidarity with Greece and Greek people" after the terrible train accident" near the northern town of Tempi on February 28 that claimed at least 57 lives.