Türkiye will never forget the solidarity displayed by the EU, the UN and other international organisations after the February 6 earthquakes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will never forget the solidarity displayed by all our friends, the EU with its institutions, member and candidate countries, by the UN and other international organisations, in these difficult days," Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan virtually addressed the opening session of the International Donors' Conference, organised by the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council to support victims affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"This conference is another example of how well-grounded the relations between our peoples are," he said.

Noting that the estimated cost of the devastation caused by the earthquakes was around $104 billion, he said: "It is not possible for a single nation to tackle a crisis of this scale on its own."

Donors pledge $7.5B

International donors pledged seven billion euros ($7.5 billion) to help Türkiye and Syria recover from last month's devastating earthquake, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

"We've heard voices from governments across the world proclaiming the one main message, that the people affected are not alone. We are with you," Kristersson, who co-chaired the conference in Brussels.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also welcomed the pledges.

"Thank you very much for showing the people of Syria and Türkiye that they are not alone, that we care, we are here to help," she said.

The European Commission itself pledged €1 billion for reconstruction in Türkiye and a further package of €108 million for humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa — in southern Türkiye, and claimed the lives of at least 50,096 people.