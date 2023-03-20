Mexico saw two near-simultaneous developments last month.

First, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador handed responsibility for the country's lithium reserves to the energy ministry, tightening state control over the metal that powers rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles.

Days later, Tesla owner Elon Musk announced a "giga factory" in the northern Mexico city of Monterrey to produce the company's best-selling electric vehicles.

In a country with estimated lithium reserves of around 1.7 million tonnes, Mexico is pushing to maintain control over its resources while luring private investments in the lucrative sector.

Last April, the Mexican President – popularly known by the acronym AMLO – announced his government's decision to nationalise lithium, paving the way for founding LitioMx, a state-owned company that will control extraction and marketing of the light metal.

He said Mexico was implementing the measures so that lithium deposits "cannot be exploited by foreigners, neither from Russia, China nor from the United States".

In 2020, Latin America's lithium industry reached 29.5 percent of global production. The 'Lithium Triangle' – made up of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile – is estimated to hold 50 percent of the world's lithium deposits.

Isidro Tellez Ramirez, a researcher at the Economic Research Institute UNAM, says its deposits "place Mexico among the ten countries with the potential to produce lithium in the coming years".

Jose Arturo Barbosa Moreno, a researcher and engineer at the National Technological Campus in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas says Mexican lithium is found in clay, whereas elsewhere, it is mined from brine or mixed alongside "diverse minerals". Lithium in clay lacks an "efficient manner" to exploit it, as one method typically requires significant water and chemicals.

Nevertheless, several foreign companies already have a footprint in the country.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, a Chinese lithium mining and battery producer, has the most advanced project in Sonora, where the metal deposits are concentrated. Rockland Resources Ltd, a Canada-based firm, has another project named 'Elektra' in the same region.

Advance Lithium Corp and Silver Valley Metals Corp, both Canada-based exploration companies, have projects in the states of Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, according to a report published in February by MiningWatch Canada and Mexico's network of people affected by mining (REMA).

In total, there are around a dozen foreign companies with active mining concessions for lithium.

Demand for the metal is projected to increase 40-fold within the next two decades as the world moves towards the Paris Agreement climate objectives to cut greenhouse emissions so that temperature rise is kept "well below" 2.0 degree-Celsius this century.

Globally, China is leading the way, producing three-quarters of all lithium-ion batteries and over half of lithium, cobalt and graphite.

One report suggests the government could resort to the potential use of "expropriations" as leverage in negotiations.

Ganfeng Lithium Co has nine concessions granted between 2010-2015, with some running until 2065.

However, Tellez Ramirez expects concessions granted before 2018 to Ganfeng Lithium Co to be respected, suggesting the reform did not entail "expropriation".