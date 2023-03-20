TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye tops grim mark of 50,000
The powerful February 6 quakes in the country's southern region injured 107,204 people, says the head of the Turkish disaster management authority.
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye tops grim mark of 50,000
More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes and many others in northern Syria. / Reuters
By Emir Isci
March 20, 2023

The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last month has risen to 50,096, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said on Monday.

Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said on Monday 107,204 people were injured in the disaster.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes and many others in northern Syria.

Humanitarian aid from Pakistan

Meanwhile, the first Pakistani ship carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake victims arrived at Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port on Monday.

The ship belonging to the Pakistani Navy set off with a ceremony held at the Karachi Port on February 28.

RECOMMENDED

The military ship carrying 22,000 blankets, 1,800 winter tents, and various support materials was welcomed by Mers in Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid and other officials.

"Of course, Türkiye and Pakistan have diplomatic relations, but beyond that, there are fraternal relations, which are deepening and developing day by day. We are experiencing an example here today,” Pehlivan said.

Stressing that Türkiye is trying to heal the wounds of the devastating earthquake, he said the aid from brotherly and friendly countries such as Pakistan made them very happy.

He added that the solidarity in difficult times is unforgettable and will be remembered with kindness.

Pehlivan said that the second aid ship is expected to arrive in Mersin on March 23.

"We are not friends, we are brothers. We believe that every problem of Türkiye is also a problem of Pakistan. The hearts of Turks beat with Pakistan and the hearts of Pakistanis with Türkiye,” Junaid said.

READ MORE: "Here's how to help Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims"

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak